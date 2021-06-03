Kenya: Matasi Recuperating Well After Lessos Accident

3 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is recuperating well after being involved in a car accident on the Nakuru-Kapsabet Highway on Tuesday, but his wife and son will still require surgery.

The car they were travelling in together with his wife, son and two brothers in law enroute Nairobi from Kakamega rolled several times after a tyre burst.

"We are really grateful to God that we are well and alive. I suffered some head injuries but my wife and our son suffered some more serious injuries which will require surgery. We thank everyone for their support," a visibly shaken Matasi told Capital Sports.

Matasi and his family were treated at the Kapsabet District Hospital but were later transferred to the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital which is better equipped.

The goalkeeper had just come off a tough season with St. George in Ethiopia where he had seen playing time reduce and had also lost his place in the national team.

He was travelling to Nairobi to continue training and maintain his fitness as he pondered on his future with reports linking him to an exit from St George.

