Zimbabwe: Whawha Finally Score a Goal

It is half time in the third round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava between Whawha and Triangle who are both still searching for their first win.

Whahwa have finally scored a goal in this tournament with Xolani Ncube getting the equalising goal seven minutes from the break to cancel Russel Madamombe's 14th minute opener.

The match is balanced with both set of players showing some composure on the ball.

Triangle

Takabva Mawaya, Jameson Mukombwe, Misheck Ngwenya, Lincoln Mangayira, Arnold Chiveya, Donald Mudadi, Gerald Bero, Russel Madamombe, Collin Dhuwa, Delic Murimba,Timothy January

Whawha

Terrence Chiku, Ronwell Matutu, Leonard Jani, Evidence Mawanda, Edmore Muzanenamo, King Nasama, Xolani Ncube, Tinashe Giya,Nyasha Gurende, Raymond Horonga, Admiral Matope,