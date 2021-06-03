Tanzania: Tcaa Launches E-Permit for Chartered Planes

3 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has launched theelectronic (e)-permit service which will now issue permits for foreign registered chartered aircraft within two hours instead of the previous 48.

The service targets registered chartered aircraft that fly within Tanzania's controlled airspace (overfly) or land in the country's airports.

TCAA director general Hamza Johari told a press conference that the development has been introduced following the long and tedious manual process.

He said before, an applicant had to attach associated documents and send them to the regulator via email and or present them in person for manual processing.

"The automation process is aimed at improving service delivery and cutting costs on the operators as compared to the old system of manual application and physical handing of applications," Mr Johari told reporters.

He added that the new system will enable the regulator to monitor aircraft movement and improve revenue collection as it now allows tracking of each cent paid by the applicant.

According to TCAA economic regulation director Daniel Malanga, if all documents are duly completed it can take up to two hours for one to collect his permit.

"Before e-permit, it took up to two days for the applicant to get the permit after filing an application and up to two weeks if some documents are missing," noted Mr Malanga.

For security reasons, in the application, the applicant needs to indicate the purpose of the permit on whether it is for overflying or landing in the country.

Other requirements include the type of aircraft and registration, as well as the entry and exit point for those whose permits meant for overflying.

