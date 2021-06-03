Tanzania: This' Why Pccb Is Holding Businessman Yusuf Manji

3 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) director general, Salum Hamduni, has confirmed that Yusuf Manji was arrested on Tuesday,June 1 upon arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and that he is being interrogated.

According to PCCB's DG Mr Hamduni, is being questioned over three issues relating to his past business dealings in Tanzania.

Mr Hamduni said before Manji left the country, there was a probe that revealed some tax evasions involving two of his companies: Inter-trade Commercial Ltd Services and the Golden Globe International Services Limited.

"His company was trading with Tanzania Electricity Company (Tanesco) between 2011 and 2015, and is accused of causing losses to the government by evading value-added tax and some other fraud related deals," said Mr Hamduni.

He noted that through another firm - Golden Globe - Mr Manji is alleged to have committed fraud in the purchase of shares of Tigo Tanzania.

"Another allegation involves his Quality Group Company regarding the revenue of Young Africans Football Club," said Mr Hamduni.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.