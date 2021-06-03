Tanzania: This' Why Pccb Is Holding Businessman Yusuf Manji

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) director general, Salum Hamduni, has confirmed that Yusuf Manji was arrested on Tuesday,June 1 upon arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and that he is being interrogated.

According to PCCB's DG Mr Hamduni, is being questioned over three issues relating to his past business dealings in Tanzania.

Mr Hamduni said before Manji left the country, there was a probe that revealed some tax evasions involving two of his companies: Inter-trade Commercial Ltd Services and the Golden Globe International Services Limited.

"His company was trading with Tanzania Electricity Company (Tanesco) between 2011 and 2015, and is accused of causing losses to the government by evading value-added tax and some other fraud related deals," said Mr Hamduni.

He noted that through another firm - Golden Globe - Mr Manji is alleged to have committed fraud in the purchase of shares of Tigo Tanzania.

"Another allegation involves his Quality Group Company regarding the revenue of Young Africans Football Club," said Mr Hamduni.