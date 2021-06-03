Tanzania: Mbeya RC Warns Against Hiking Prices of Blankets During Cold Weather

Mbeya — Mbeya Regional Commissioner Juma Homera has warned traders not to hike prices of blankets, bed sheets and student sweaters due to the harsh cold weather that is set to hit the region in the coming three months.

The warning comes two days after the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) issued weather forecast for the Southern Highland regions of Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe and Southern Morogoro, where it said these regions will experience cold temperatures ranging between six and 14 Degrees from June through August

Speaking today on Thursday June 3, at a regional business council meeting Homera said that the government will conduct impromptu inspections in shops and various places because there are unscrupulous businesses that will use the weather for their own benefit.

"The period from June TMA has warned of a severe cold and the people must seek warmth now it is not the time to increase the price of blankets, sheets and sweaters t and the government must monitor to ensure that people get a fair price," he said.

On the other hand, he has asked the Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) in Mbeya Region to ensure that during cold season they do not cut electricity unnecessarily so that the people can boil tea and hot shower.