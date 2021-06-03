Tanzania: Zanzibar to Host the Sunwaves Festival for the First Time

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar is set to host the Sunwaves Festival which is slated to kick off on June 17 at Dongwe Beach from June 17 to 21.

In a statement issued by festival organizer, John Borzea they are looking forward to have about 3,000 participants per day at the Dongwe grounds who will have exotic experience of the music that will be played as well surrounded by nature and eye-catching scenery.

"We will make sure to have locals in the spotlight of the festival as well as business-wise, whereas all the money circulation viewed as an income budget that will be generated by participants of the festival will be for the local community and it will remain in Zanzibar," stated Mr Borzea.

The statement further added: We will work before, during, and after the festival with local entrepreneurs, companies, day workers and others to provide jobs, invest in local businesses, keeping our investment in the island and its actual community.

The festival will bring forward Romanian talents in collaboration with international acts whereas Black Coffee, a South African DJ will be the guest DJ who will play alongside international DJs including Marco Carola, Adrian Niculae aka Priku, Joey Daniel, Nu Zau, Loco Dice, Ali Shirazinia aka Dubfire , Ricardo Villalobos and others.