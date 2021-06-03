Uganda: Four Suspects Remanded Over Attempt to Defraud Gen Saleh

3 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

The Specialised Utilities Wildlife and Standards Court yesterday remanded four men to Kitalya prison over attempting to steal Shs43m from a bank account of Gen Salim Saleh, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation.

The suspects are Isma Katende,32, the director Ark Management Limited, Tukiko Mukasa,33, a dog breeder at Gayaza, Steven Ssemwogerere,36, a graphics designer and Yahaya Mawejje,50, a broker.

They are charged with four counts, which include unauthorised access, access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of further offence, electronic fraud and conspiracy to defraud Gen Saleh.

The charges are contrary to the Computer Misuse Act,2011.

During a session presided over magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu, the accused denied all offences as read to them before court.

Ms Kamasanyu adjourned the matter to June 17 for mention and bail application.

Prosecution contends that the key suspect Katende during 2019 while at the National Theatre in Kampala intentionally accessed and intercepted Gen Saleh's email address; napiragro@gmail.com without authorisation with intent of committing fraud.

It is further alleged that the quartet and others still at large in February in Kampala by means of deception deliberately created an email address; napiragro@gmail.com from which instructions were purportedly sent by Gen Saleh to his bankers to pay out Shs43m with the intention of securing unlawful gain.

The state further asserts that the accused and others also conspired to defraud Gen Saleh the money in question through his Stanbic Bank account holden at garden city branch in Kampala.

Suspects contact bank

The police records indicate that after the accused accessed the email account, they wrote to the bank manager, claiming the general had instructed a payment on mobile money through mobile wallet on telephone numbers they indicated.

These records further state that upon receipt on the email, the bank manager got inquisitive because their client, Gen Saleh had never made such a transaction previously.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.