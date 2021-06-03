Angola: Locusts Plague Under Control

2 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The plague of locusts that has affected the southern Huíla province, is totally under control, but the authorities remain alert to respond to a possible return.

The assurance came from José Arão Tchissonde, director of the provincial Office of Agriculture, stating that the swarm of insects spread through 15 localities of Humpata municipality, with first case being reported in Miradouro da Leba area.

The swarm also crossed, in small proportions, the municipalities of Lubango and Chibia, but did not causing any damage to the crops, due to preventive

spraying measures applied to cultivated areas.

In view of the danger of the insecticide used, the director warned the population not to consume the vegetation affected by the product, for at least 21 days, the life span of the product.

The plague of locusts reached Angola through the south-east province of the Cuando Cubango and spread through the provinces of Cunene, Namibe, Huila and Benguela.

