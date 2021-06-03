Kenya: Shantel Nzembi Murder - Two Suspects in Court

Two suspects arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old Grade Two pupil in Kitengela, will be detained for 10 more days to give the police more time for further investigations.

Livingstone Makacha Otengo, 27, and Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu, 42, appeared before Kajiado Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi today.

Makacha, a Kitengela-based boda boda rider, was arrested on Wednesday at Orata area, Kitengela while in possession of a mobile phone that was used to solicit ransom from the child's mother while Mbuthia was arrested in Kiserain at 9pm.

Mbuthia's identity card was used to register the Airtel mobile line that was to be used to wire the ransom.

Shantel Nzembi went missing on May 29, 2021 around 3pm before an anonymous female caller demanded Sh300,000 ransom from the girl's mother Edwin Mulochi .

The girl's body was found stashed in a gunny bag at Orata area of Kitengela on May 31, 2021.

The suspects are being held at Kitengela Police Station.