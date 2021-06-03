Angola Gears Up for E-Passport

Luanda — Angola has announced plans to launch the first biometric passport model this year, a defining element of personal identity with innovative design and security technology, aimed to replace the current one.

It has to do with information containing the data and the photo that appears on the main identity sheet, as well as the fingerprints collected at the time requested by the issuing body.

The intention is to avoid fraud or forgery, making it practically impossible for third parties to use the document, as this document is already used by several countries around the world.

A source from the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) revealed to ANGOP that the body, assigned to the Ministry of Interior, has the utmost urgency to complete this passport project.

"Right now we are working on the last technological details, we intend to launch the biometric passport in the last quarter of 2021", the source stressed.

Migration authorities are also expected to start, shortly, a new general census of the foreign population in Angola.

The process will update the statistics, or, find out how many foreigners are residing in Angola, what they do and what job they perform, in order to better control this group of the population.

The Angolan authorities expelled in 2020, 37,810 foreigners from various nationalities over illegal stay, mostly African citizens.

Of these expulsions, 37, 191 were administrative and 619 judicial.