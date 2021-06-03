Zimbabwe: Govt Appoints Petrotrade Board

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Bope

Government has appointed a new board for Petrotrade after a five-year period of operating without the governing board.

The board was appointed in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31.

Speaking during the inauguration, Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda challenged the new board to hit the ground running as the appointment was long overdue.

He said the board had a critical task of rectifying a number of matters which were pending due to its absence in order to achieve the Ministry's vision of universal access to sustainable and modern energy in the country by 2030.

"Petrotrade has a critical role of participating in ensuring adequate supply of fuel in the country, thereby fulfilling the Ministry's Vision and attainment of Vision 2030," said Min Soda.

The Board members are Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka who is the board Chairperson deputised by Mrs Zanele Dube and the members included Mrs Gladys Mumhure, Mr Simbabrashe Eric Mhuriro, Mrs Ferida Matambo, Ms Lilian Timveous, Ms Getrude Marabada, Mr Godfrey Ncube and Mr Dakarai Mukuku.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.