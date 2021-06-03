Zimbabwe: 3-Day Ultimatum for Roadside Car Sales

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

All informal traders including car dealers operating along road servitudes in Harare Metropolitan province have been given three days to vacate their premises and destroy any developments done, provincial development coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said.

In a statement today, Mr Muguti said Government has noted with great concern the rising number of unregistered traders of furniture, bricks, sand, quarry stones and car sale businesses operating along servitudes.

"We hereby inform all occupants of road servitudes that they have until Sunday 7 of June 2021 to vacate and remove all their property, vehicles and destroy any infrastructure erected on road servitudes," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.