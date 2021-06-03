Zimbabwe: Dynamos Unchanged for ZPC Kariba

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos have named an unchanged team for the Chibuku Super Cup Group One match against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys coach Tonderai Ndiraya has maintained faith in the team that thrashed Yadah 4-0.

They are looking for maximum points to reclaim top spot after they were dislodged by rivals CAPS United, who beat Herentals 2-1 yesterday.

DeMbare have four points after winning one and drawing one in their opening two games.

ZPC Kariba are also unchanged. They are searching for their first win, having played two draws in their previous assignments.

Teams:

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, P. Jaure, G. Murwira , F. Makarati, T. Mavhunga, S. Nyahwa, T. Chidhobha, A. Eonde, B. Mushunje, B. Antonio

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove, T. Nyabinde, M. Mekiwa, B. Mutukure, C. Mujuru, B. Juru, S. Makawa, M. Demera, C. Muleya, P. Chiramba, J. Sibanda

