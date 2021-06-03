Zimbabwe: President Tours Cultural Sites in Bulawayo

Bulawayo — President Mnangagwa is touring the Heritage Corridor in Bulawayo, Inxwala Grounds; Hanging Tree; Cde Joshua Nkomo Statue; St Mary's Basilica; Joshua Nkomo Museum; and National History Museum.

After the tour, he will be Guest of Honour at the Bulawayo Arts Festival.

To kick off the programme the President toured Inxwala, the revered grounds where the Ndebele Royal court used to have crucial meetings that were later discredited by the colonialists.

The place had multiple dimensions, political, cultural and economic.

After touring Inxwala site, the President was taken to the 'hanging tree', the only indigenous tree standing in Bulawayo city centre where 9 people were reportedly hanged by Badon Powell the founder of the boy scout movement as part of efforts to clampdown on black uprising in 1896 and discrete the holy place that is Inxwala.

The tour is part of the Second Republic's efforts to honour and entrench correct historical narratives on the people of Zimbabwe.

The President was also taken to the statue of Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo and his home in Matsheumhlophe.