Zimbabwe: President Tours Cultural Sites in Bulawayo

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungi Kwaramba

Bulawayo — President Mnangagwa is touring the Heritage Corridor in Bulawayo, Inxwala Grounds; Hanging Tree; Cde Joshua Nkomo Statue; St Mary's Basilica; Joshua Nkomo Museum; and National History Museum.

After the tour, he will be Guest of Honour at the Bulawayo Arts Festival.

To kick off the programme the President toured Inxwala, the revered grounds where the Ndebele Royal court used to have crucial meetings that were later discredited by the colonialists.

The place had multiple dimensions, political, cultural and economic.

After touring Inxwala site, the President was taken to the 'hanging tree', the only indigenous tree standing in Bulawayo city centre where 9 people were reportedly hanged by Badon Powell the founder of the boy scout movement as part of efforts to clampdown on black uprising in 1896 and discrete the holy place that is Inxwala.

The tour is part of the Second Republic's efforts to honour and entrench correct historical narratives on the people of Zimbabwe.

The President was also taken to the statue of Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo and his home in Matsheumhlophe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.