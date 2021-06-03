Mozambique: Covid-19 - Number of Cases and Positivity Rate Rising

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, a further 72 people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Health press release said this brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,922.

Since the start of the pandemic, 546,105 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,308 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,236 of these tests yielded negative results, and 72 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Once again, the majority of the new cases came from the far south - 39 from Maputo province and 11 from Maputo city. Thus between them Maputo city and province provided 69.4 per cent of the new cases. There were also ten cases from Tete, four from Nampula, four from Niassa, two from Sofala, two from Inhambane, and one from Manica.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Wednesday was 5.6 per cent.

Thus for the past three days, the positivity rate has been over five per cent (5.4 per cent on Tuesday, and 5.7 per cent on Monday), breaking with the previous overall trend for the rate to remain below five per cent (it was 4.6 per cent on Sunday, 2.2 per cent on Saturday, 1.4 per cent on Friday, and 1.9 per cent on Thursday).

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, one new patient was hospitalised in the Covid-19 treatment centre in Maputo. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from 13 on Tuesday to 14 on Wednesday. 10 of these patients (71.4 per cent) were in Maputo, with one each in Sofala, Tete, Nampula and Matola.

The Ministry added that, on Wednesday, eight people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (four in Sofala and four in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 69.555, or 98.1 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 463 on Tuesday to 528 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 270 (51.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 134; Niassa, 34; Manica, 19; Tete, 19; Zambezia 19; Inhambane, 16; Gaza, 12; Nampula, 10; Sofala, six; and Cabo Delgado, two.