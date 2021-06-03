Mozambique: Reduction in Cases Does Not Mean End of Pandemic

3 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks, and in the number of deaths and hospitalisations from the disease does not mean the end of the pandemic, warned Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago on Wednesday.

Speaking at a ceremony where the World Bank and the African Development Bank donated health equipment valued at 1.6 million dollars, Tiago said the possibility that Mozambique will be hit by a third wave of Covid-19 remains a serious threat.

"The appearance of a third wave in South Africa, in three provinces, one of which borders on Mozambique, is reason for concern", said Tiago. "There is a major possibility that Mozambique will be hit, and so we must remain alert. It is fundamental that we redouble our use of preventive measures".

Such measures included the regular washing or disinfection of hands, the obligatory wearing of masks in public places, social distancing, and avoiding crowds. These measures remain essential, said Tiago, because there are still not enough vaccines available for all Mozambicans.

The reduction in the number of cases was good news, he added, "because the fewer cases the country has, the less will be the likelihood of the health system being overwhelmed".

Countries with very large numbers of people infected by Covid-19 had seen their health services collapse, he warned.

The donation from the World Bank and the ADB included 20 ventilators for intensive care units, for adults and for children, 32 respirators for assisted breathing, and 7,200 oxygen masks, as well as Covid-19 test kits.

