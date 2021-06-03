Botswana: BNSC Appoints Serufho CEO

Gaborone — Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has appointed Tuelo Serufho its chief executive officer.

A press release from BNSC says Serufho's four-year contract is effective from June 1.

Serufho, who has been caretaker CEO of the commission since October last year, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sport and Recreation Management and an Executive Masters in Sport Organisation Management.

The release says Serufho brings to the commission vast experience in sport organisation management and delivery of international sport competitions, adding that he commands local, regional and global respect having worked extensively in sport.

He started as a development officer for Botswana Tennis Association in the employ of the BNSC where he rose through the ranks until he was head of the Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit.

It says during his previous employment with the commission, he served in several key capacities, including as general manager for the Botswana Games, a biennial sport celebration that has now become one of Botswana's flagship events.

Serufho is credited as one of the key driving forces behind the Botswana Games and building Botswana's profile of hosting international events by successfully leading the delivery of two African Championships in Tennis.

Furthermore, it says Serufho, is the founding CEO of the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC), a role he held until he moved to the commission and it was during his tenure at the BNOC that Botswana achieved its most celebrated results, including the first gold medal, first Olympic Games medal, first world Championship medal and numerous world and Commonwealth records, some of which are still to be broken.

According to the release, Serufho is not only expected to assist Botswana sport to achieve its Big Hairy Audacious Goals', including attaining five Olympic Gold medals by 2028, but he will also lead the transformation of the sector into a self-sustaining industry that both meaningfully contributes to Botswana's GDP and is globally competitive, in addition to propelling the pride and unity of the nation, as envisaged in the National Vision 2036.

The release says Serufho has served on numerous international sport structures such as the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)'s Games Commission, ANOCA Zone VI Board as Secretary-General as well as a member of some of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Working Group.

Source : BOPA