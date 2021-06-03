Namibia: Crime Ruining the Country's Image - Shikongo

The high crime incidents recorded in the country are tainting its image as a tourism destination.

This was said by police deputy inspector general Joseph Shikongo at Sossusvlei in the Hardap region during a two-day familarisation tour in which he met the community.

He was accompanied by Khomas regional commander Ismael Basson and Hardap regional commander John Lifasi, on a tour that took place on 27 and 28 May.

They met lodge owners and the communities of Soussusvlei and Sesriem to find ways of preventing crimes affecting lodges and the community at large.

The objective was to hear from the community about issues concerning crime and how the police can serve them better.

Among their concerns, community members feels left out because their safety needs as well as those of the tourists were not being properly addressed.

Lodge owners and farmers highlighted poaching and lack of police presence as their main concerns. They informed the deputy police chief that they are unhappy over the fact that the courts release poachers after making them pay low fines, yet some of these poachers are repeated offenders.

They also said there is not enough transport for police officers to attend to them when they call for assistance.

At Sesriem, a community member said they cannot report crime because of the unavailability of a mobile network in their area.

Members of the neighbourhood watch also complained that there is no teamwork between the group and the police officers.

Lifasi said although the area has reported minimal crime, there are, however, a few issues that were brought to his attention.

"I am happy there is no major crime taking place in the Sesriem and Sossusvlei areas, but a few issues were brought to my attention, especially the smuggling of drugs into Sesriem from urban areas. We need to take care of our tourist destination otherwise the tourist won't come," warned Lifasi.

Area manager for Gondwana Collection at Namibia Wildlife Resorts Connie Frederich, expressed gratitude for the work of the police.

"There are not a lot of issues this side but I am happy with the police working hard to catch criminals," says Frederich.

Adora Blockstaan, a general worker at Sesriem, said the meeting had put things into perspective.

"Everything was clarified on how we must work together in our community to protect ourselves from criminals," said Blockstaan.

Shikongo assured the communities of Sesriem and neighbouring lodges that he had taken note of their complaints and will address them.

He also pleaded with the community and the police to work together to protect the area as a tourism destination, as well as protect tourists from criminals.

"For us to protect our tourists, we have to work hand in hand as long as the police respect you as a citizen and the community respects the police authority in return," said Shikongo.