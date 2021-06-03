Namibia: Govt Blurs DBN and Namwater Credit Glory

Credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has maintained that investing in the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) and NamWater bonds is still risky' and the outlook is rather bleak.

This rating places the two entities' bonds in a non-investment grade, cautioning investors to rather speculate on the two entities' securities, with a risk that there could be default.

Because public entities solely owned by the state cannot be rated on their creditworthiness above the shareholder, the government's poor credit state has clouded the glory of the two entities.

The ratings published late last week puts the bank and NamWater on BB, with a negative outlook.

NamWater and DBN have N$106 million and N$500 million bonds listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, respectively.

According to Fitch, the two entities' outlook is leaning towards the negative, however, there is affirmation that the two public enterprises are still fine to borrow long-term in local currency indicating that the risk of defaulting in their respective long-term debt obligation is minimal.

Fitch said even though the treasury's ability to support DBN in time of default is moderate, its internal structures are trustworthy. Also, its ability (balance sheet) to go to domestic lenders makes it least likely to default.

"Ability to support is viewed as moderate, due to the country's comparatively large fiscal deficits and debt being counterbalanced by strong institutional features and the sovereign's financing flexibility supported by a developed domestic financial system," said Fitch in its assesment.

Government-guaranteed funding increased to 89% of DBN's total liabilities at end-December 2020 from 78% at end-March 2020. The bank also has a 17-year line of credit from the African Development Bank, which represented 75% of DBN's liabilities at end-December 2020.

The facility is fully guaranteed by the government and was used for a project of national importance.

DBN's ratings would be downgraded if Namibia's sovereign rating is downgraded - the bank ratings are also sensitive to a reduced propensity of the government to support the bank.

NamWater also received a BB rating from the agency with a negative outlook, because it is a monopoly, which gives it a strong position in its sector to generate cash.

"NamWater's business profile is also stronger than peers as the company enjoys a monopoly position as the national water utility in Namibia," said Fitch.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia Water Corporation's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings at 'BB'," said Fitch.

NamWater's ratings and outlook are constrained by the ratings of the state (BB/negative), its sole shareholder. However, its stand-alone credit profile (SCP) of 'bbb-' is higher than the Namibian sovereign rating.

The rating agency explained that they have forecast NamWater's SCP to remain commensurate with 'bbb',given the bulk water supply liquidity position.

"Underpinned by the company's strong sector positioning and operational capability delivering predictable cash flows and a strong liquidity position," Fitch explained.

NamWater's SCP is supported by the company's role as the bulk water supplier in Namibia, with a cost pass-through tariff framework and strong financial profile.

The national water utility has over N$1 billion in Fitch-defined cash and cash equivalents, which the rating agency expects to gradually decline over the medium term to support the self-funded part of capital expenditure.

According to Fitch, the overall small size of NamWater is a constraint on its stand-alone credit profile, which is currently above the government rating. The agency has also forecast that NamWater's revenue in 2021 will increase by over 10% driven by government-mandated pandemic-related measures aimed at increasing the provision of treated water to support hygiene levels and the higher dam levels. However, net operating cash flow could be reduced by about N$200 million due to reduction in collections.

Fitch stated that tariff collection has reduced by about N$400 million, which is partially offset by higher water volumes, government support of about N$150 million as well as from sales to continuing mining operations in Namibia.

The two parastatals are the only two to have used the country capital market/Namibia Stock Exchange for funding through the issuance of corporate bonds.

