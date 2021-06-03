Kenya: Family of Missing University Student Maureen Musungu Seeks Help

3 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

The family of Maureen Mungóhe Musungu, a 23-year-old university student, who has been missing since May 21, 2021, is pleading with anyone with information about her whereabouts to reach out to them or contact the nearest police station.

The student allegedly left their Karen home to meet her friends in Nairobi. Her phone was switched off at around 8:30pm.

According to her brother Morgan Ambani, her sister left home around 10:30am to meet her friends in town.

"She did not give clear information on who the friends were. However, in the evening, I called her and she said she was in Utawala. Her phone went off before she could pin the exact location at around 8:30pm," said Ambani.

The following day, the family reported the incident at Karen Police Station where they were told to return after 48 hours.

"We decided to file the missing person's report at Kabete Police Station, there has been no word from the police so far," said Ambani.

Maureen, a third year Bachelor of Business and Information Technology student at Strathmore University was last seen wearing a green pair of jeans trousers and a black jacket.

"She was to resume her classes this week after a long academic break," her brother said.

According to the family, Maureen is also a musician and was a finalist at Season one of KTN's I can sing music competition.

The family has looked for her in Utawala, Embakasi, Athi River, Rongai, Gataka, Ngong, Karen and Ngong Road in vain.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts can contact the family on 0722582743 or 0731430552 or 0722806132.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.