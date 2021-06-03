Namibia: Walvis Council to Deliver 400 Plots

The Walvis Bay municipal council on Monday received a N$1,4-billion proposed budget that will see the delivery of more than 400 erven to low-income earners at Kuisebmond and Narraville.

Walvis Bay Town Council management committee chairperson Leroy Victor tabled the budget at an extraordinary council meeting.

Of this, N$616 million is budgeted for capital projects such as land delivery, infrastructure repairs and replacement, and social projects.

An estimated N$759 million is for operational activities. The budget will be executed over a period of more than one year, commencing 1 July 2021.

From the capital projects, N$122 million has been earmarked for land development projects.

Erf 8635 Kuisebmond is expected to yield 200 erven for low-income earners, while another 185 erven are expected from the N$29 million set aside for Narraville Ext. 8.

Council has also set aside N$38 million for Farm 37.

"The number of erven to be yielded at this site will be determined after the finalisation of bulk services," he said.

Victor explained that the remaining N$41 million is for finalisation and starting up new extensions.

Under capital budgets, N$57 million was budgeted for service delivery projects.

"This category mainly involves, the implementation, upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure, planning and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant," explained Victor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Council has also set aside N$38 million for infrastructural repair and replacement which will go towards the tarring of streets, resealing and rebuilding of intersections and streets.

Council has also set aside N$64 million for the construction of a fire station at Tutaleni location as well as the upgrading of the Ekutu Latika informal market.

Council is also looking into investing in a sewage vacuum truck for handling the town's sewage blockages. Other vehicles the council intends to acquire include a garbage truck, a roll-back tow truck as well as traffic-related vehicles.

Victor explained that although the traffic vehicles are included in the budget, they are fully funded by the Road Fund Administration.

For the second year, the council has also opted not to adjust tariffs.

"Even though there are expectations of tariff increases from the bulk serviceproviders later in the course of the financial year, besides the ministerial directive which states that the utility tariffs should rise in line with the cost of the relevant utility provider for us to be able to maintain a margin on their cost, council managed to balance its operating budget as required," said Victor.