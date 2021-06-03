Namibia: Food Lovers Launches Marvel Mugs

Food Lover's Market launched a collectable Marvel superhero mug campaign to create a great shopping experience during these economic tough times.

According to a statement Food Lover's Market issued yesterday, the mugs are ideal for collectors who would like to keep their mugs in mint condition and include seven popular Marvel characters: Spider Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk and Thor.

Food Lover's Market's senior executive for marketing and buying Travis Coppin said as heroes are celebrated the company understands that there are everyday heroes around us.

"It's the busy mom, the friend that's always there, the teacher who goes the extra mile, the firefighters who risk their lives and the nurse who selflessly works on the frontline to ensure our health and safety. When these every day heroes take a break, what is in their mug to refuel them - coffee, tea, some hot chocolate? And how do these everyday heroes "find their power"? Coppin asked.

He also said previous campaigns have shown that rewards programmes are very popular with Food Lover's Market shoppers and he is confident that young and old consumers will love the Marvel superhero mugs.

According to him, the rewards programme aims to offer customers additional value and create an enjoyable and rewarding shopping experience.

"This time around, we wanted to appeal to both young and old - the enthusiasts who grew up reading the classic Marvel comic books and the new fans who love the Marvel franchise through the movies," Coppin said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We specifically expect to see some interest from Marvel fans with the release of Marvel Studio 'Black Widow', hitting cinemas this July, Coppin said.

Walt Disney Company Africa general manager Luke Roberts said Marvel super heroes are among the most loved and recognisable characters in the world and continue to inspire people of all ages.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Food Lover's Market in bringing families a brand new way to connect, collect and celebrate with the Marvel brand together," Roberts said.

How to collect the Marvel superhero mugs: If customers cannot wait, they can buy the mugs at the full retail price at any Food Lover's Market for N$199. However, they could easily collect the stickers needed to build the collection by doing their normal household shopping.

This is also an opportunity to teach children the value of dedication and patience over longer periods to achieve goals, as opposed to instant gratification.

One is required to spend N$100 at any Food Lover's Market outlet to receive one sticker from the cashier. They can then place stickers on the collector's card (available in store) and collect 10 stickers to receive a 75% discount on a Marvel super hero mug.

Redeem a full collector card + N$100 in Namibia to get your Marvel Superhero mug.