Namibia: Toddler Dies in Bucket of Water

A one-year-old child from a village in the Omusati region died on Wednesday morning after he allegedly drowned in a bucket of water.

The police's Omusati regional commander, commisioner Titus Shikongo, confirmed the incident in a report on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the boy, Joel Hango Titus, and another child were left sleeping in a house at the village of Omankono while their grandmother and an 18-year-old relative were looking after the family's goats and working in their mahangu field.

When the 18-year-old came back from the field to prepare breakfast for the children, he allegedly found the boy dead.

The boy's relatives have been informed of his death.