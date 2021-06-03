Namibia: Arandis Bank Theft Suspects Want Bail

3 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

Two people implicated in the theft of more than a million dollars from Standard Bank's Arandis branch last month told Swakopmund magistrate Conchita Olivier yesterday that they intend to apply for bail.

It was the first court appearance by the two accused women together. Arandis bank manager Engelborg Strauss and Amalia Akwaake were arrested about two weeks apart - Strauss at Arandis and Akwaake at Ondangwa.

They face a charge of theft of N$1,1 million from the bank. Although the two will apply for bail, scheduled for 15 June, prosecutor Johannes Shangedi opposed bail on grounds that theirs was a serious offence in which N$1,1 million is involved.

He said there is also fear that the accused may interfere with the investigation and witnesses, especially considering that the money still has to be recovered.

He also said it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice to grant them bail.

Strauss is represented by Lucia Haufiku, while Akwaake has until 15 June to apply for legal aid.

It is alleged that Strauss took N$800 000 from the bank's safe and gave it to an unknown person who had waited at the Arandis turnoff on the B2 highway.

Later that day, the unknown person allegedly directed her to deposit an additional N$306 000 into a Bank Windhoek account, details of which were sent to her via SMS. Strauss made the deposit.

It is alleged Akwaake withdrew the money from the Bank Windhoek branch at Oshakati. It is uncertain whether Strauss and Akwaake worked together, or whether Akwaake forced her into making the deposit.

Erongo police commander Andreas Nelumbu told The Namibian that one of Strauss' versions was that she was being harassed by people who threatened to kill her husband if she did not pay them the money. When she paid them, they allegedly demanded more.

Another version Strauss gave the police was that the unknown person to whom she gave the money, promised her that she would get double the amount back - possibly falling prey to a get-rich-quick-scheme.

