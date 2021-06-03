South Africa: Class Action Pending - Families of Those Shot With Cop-Smuggled Firearms to Take On Police

analysis

In October 2016, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, who was controversially fired last week, warned that if cop-smuggled guns were linked to shootings, it would prove the police's 'civil liability' to South Africans. His words are now coming true as families of those maimed and murdered with these firearms may sue the police.

A coalition of NGOs coordinated by Gunfree South Africa is working on a class action lawsuit that could see families of victims shot with firearms that were smuggled from police to gangsters take on the police service and its bosses in court.

Most of the shootings occurred in Cape Flats suburbs in the Western Cape, South Africa's most gang-ravaged province, between 2010 and 2016.

Daily Maverick has confirmed the pending class action and understands that by early next year the coalition dealing with it will be ready to approach a court and set out what it plans to do.

It is further understood the potential legal action will focus on holding the South African Police Service (SAPS) to account and try to ensure compensation for victims' families, and survivors who were shot with the firearms.

Previously it emerged, via a labour court matter involving top police officers who investigated...