Namibia: Walvis Residents Dissatisfied With Poor, Slow Service

Residents at Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond and Narraville have expressed dissatisfaction with service delivery at the town.

The Namibian on Monday took to the streets to ask the people how they feel about service delivery just before council tabled its 2021-2022 budget that afternoon.

Eliphas Sheepo, a Kuisebmond resident said the municipality provides poor and slow service to the landless, those with no housing or people living under hazardous conditions such as the shacks at Twaloloka informal settlement.

"Their efforts are also not very visible," said Sheepo.

Pedro Brandt, a resident of Narraville, noted that the municipality used to provide a good service, but it stagnated at the advent of Covid-19.

As per the preventative measures against the virus, people need water to clean their houses and wash their hands,

The municipality could have reduced the water bill by at least 50%, Brandt argues.

"There are pensioners who cannot afford to pay their water bills, especially after the lockdown, and now their bills are so high such that the municipality has cut their water," said Brandt.

Brandt complained about waste collection, saying the municipality does not fully clean the garbage bins, as some are half emptied.

However, another resident from Narraville, Alrich Links, said the municipality is trying their best in areas of waste management.

He suggested that the council should have a more friendly approach to service delivery by including the public at all levels possible, including land services and public security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mayor Trevino Forbes, in his remarks during the retabling of the budget, indicated that the council will strive to sustain and improve service delivery to the inhabitants of the town.

Forbes encouraged residents to continue paying for their utility services, considering their outstanding service debt amounts to N$293 million.

He added that this will enable the council to continuously provide the necessary services, as mandated by legislation.

"If the municipality lays the community off from their water debt, where will it generate the money to pay the municipality's workers and deliver necessary services to the public? Residents cannot want a service, but they do not pay," Forbes stated.

He further urged residents to take advantage of the interest amnesty period, which exipires on 31 December.

Forbes concluded that residents should put their suggestions in the mayor's suggestion box, which will equally be considered in their planning.