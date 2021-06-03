Zimbabwe: Trade Unionist 'Abducted, Released' for Comments Over ED's 'Long Motorcade'

A Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) Bulawayo employee, Ina Makoshori, was Thursday allegedly abducted, and immediately released by suspected state security agents after he raised an alarm.

According to a statement from ZIBAWU, Makoshori, who was in the company of colleagues in Bulawayo's central business district, made comments comparing how long President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade was with the many road potholes in the city.

Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo for the Bulawayo Arts Festival.

"We have received a distress call from our Bulawayo regional officer, Ian Makoshori. He says he has been taken by people driving in a Toyota Fortuner AEX - 6561 believed to be state security agents. We do not know his whereabouts," ZIBAWU in an alert.

Moments later, ZIBAWU issued another statement claiming Makoshori had been released unharmed.

"Our regional officer Ian Makoshori has been released. They interrogated him on what they had been told by an agent who was standing near him. They alleged that he had said the presidential motorcade has too many (Toyota) Fortuners while the country has many potholes."

Reports say Makoshori was threatened, and only released after denying any mention of the "too many Fortuner vehicles".

Contacted for comment, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was "too busy at the moment" before asking to be contacted later.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa this Thursday toured the Heritage Corridor in Bulawayo, Inxwala Grounds, Hanging Tree, late Vice President Joshua Nkomo's statue, St Mary's Basilica, Joshua Nkomo Museum; and the National History Museum.

After the tour, he will be guest-of-honour at the Bulawayo Arts Festival. Mnangagwa also visited the Nkomo's residence in Matsheumhlope suburb.