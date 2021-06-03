Namibia: Lister Tells It Like It Was

Veteran journalist Gwen Lister's memoir, in which she recounts her life, her journey in journalism and her experience before and after independence in Namibia, has been published.

The memoir, titled 'Comrade Editor', is dedicated to her children, Shane and Liberty, journalists (in particular women journalists) as well as human rights activist Anton Lubowski and many others who have passed on.

The 388-page book has eight parts, divided into 66 chapters, dealing with key moments in Lister's life that eventually molded her into the steadfast journalist she became.

"I was horrified at the level of conservatism on the campus - among other things, women students were not allowed to wear jeans. [...] It strengthened my resolve never to allow myself to be bullied, or forced to do anything against my will," she writes in a section of the book.

Lister, founding editor of The Namibian, was put under legal and political pressure over her journalistic activities, and recounts events that led to her being arrested and detained before Namibia's independence.

She also dedicates some chapters to her and The Namibian's role in the independence of the country, and recounts her revolt against South Africa's apartheid policies and her decision to fight apartheid from within Namibia rather than in South Africa.

Lister was born in East London, South Africa, but spent most of her life in Namibia, where her career started with the Windhoek Advertiser before she joined the independent weekly newspaper the Windhoek Observer with veteran journalist Hannes Smith. Here, she harnessed her political writing by criticising the South African regime's rule over Namibia and provided a voice to Namibia's liberation movement Swapo.

Lister resigned from the Observer after it was banned in 1984 and began her journey with The Namibian in 1985.

The book also dedicates a few chapters to how The Namibian angered the apartheid government and conservative white community of the time.

Former City Press and Mail and Guardian editor Ferial Haffajee said the memoir is an inspirational book. "Journalist. Editor. Freedom fighter. Gwen's story will inspire," Haffajee remarked.

Journalist and chief executive officer of Philippine news website Rappler Maria Ressa also shared the same sentiments. "A woman. A journalist. A publisher. Gwen Lister's search for courage and justice in a cruel world is inspiring," she said.

Lister is currently the executive chairperson of the Namibia Media Trust, which is a trust that safeguards the assets of The Namibian and advocates policy interventions to promote media freedom, free expression and access to information in Namibia.The memoir is available at Book Den in Windhoek and is set to be launched during an online event with Exclusive Books on 14 June.