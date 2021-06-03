South Africa: Dear Commander-in-Chief Ramaphosa, Getting Rid of Skilled Generals Is No Way to Win a War

opinion

In his 2019 election campaign, Cyril Ramaphosa declared war on corruption. The most important element of any war is the foot soldiers - but they need to be guided by skilled generals, and these generals are being felled because of factionalism in the ANC and the SA Police Service.

According to the military theorist Carl von Clausewitz, military leaders must be capable of making decisions under time pressure with incomplete information, since, in his opinion, "three-quarters of the things on which action is built in war" are concealed and distorted by the fog of war.

The fog being in the case of fired Major-General Jeremy Vearey supposedly a post on social media that stated, "time longer than rope". The National Commissioner of Police, Khehla Sitole, felt intimidated and undermined by this and now he has thrown his toys out of the cot and wants to see Vearey's back.

I have no doubt that Sitole's thinking went along the lines of: "How dare a mere general have freedom of expression and how dare he criticise the top brass of the police and in fact me. I want his head on a platter if it's the last thing I do."

Don't want...