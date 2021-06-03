South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,675,013 Cases of Covid-19

press release

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 675 013 with 5 782 new cases reported. This represents a 12,7% positivity rate- we will be monitoring this increase in positivity rate to see if it sustains and meanwhile urge all citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to non-pharmacuetcal interventions, even if vaccinated.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 110 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 11, Gauteng 54, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 4, North West 16, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 56 711 deaths. Provinces are continuing their mortality audits and have captured deaths as far back as November 2020.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 565 684, representing a recovery rate of 93,5%

Vaccination Rollout

The following figures represent the tally as at 00.01, 2 June 2021:

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768.

The total vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 637 801

Therefore, the total number of individuals vaccinated today is 1 117 569