South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,675,013 Cases of Covid-19

2 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 675 013 with 5 782 new cases reported. This represents a 12,7% positivity rate- we will be monitoring this increase in positivity rate to see if it sustains and meanwhile urge all citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to non-pharmacuetcal interventions, even if vaccinated.

Click here for statistics.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 110 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 11, Gauteng 54, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 4, North West 16, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 56 711 deaths. Provinces are continuing their mortality audits and have captured deaths as far back as November 2020.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 565 684, representing a recovery rate of 93,5%

Vaccination Rollout

The following figures represent the tally as at 00.01, 2 June 2021:

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768.

The total vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 637 801

Therefore, the total number of individuals vaccinated today is 1 117 569

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.