Namibia: Low Turnout At Sports Protest

Plans to mobilise athletes and sport supporters to protest against the new covid-19 regulations that prohibit contact sports failed as only 10 protestors pitched up at the venue in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The protest, which included a march from the Sports Commission in Eros to Parliament for a petition handover was scheduled to take place at 11h00.

The protestors, escorted by the police, drove to parliament to hand over the petition.

Luciano Isaaks, one of the mobilises, was also escorted into parliament by the police, but returned with the petition. He told The Namibian that their petition was not accepted.

Isaaks said the deputy director of security and risk told them they cannot hand in the petition because they did not follow the right procedures.

"We followed the right procedures in giving the letter to the security on duty. We even informed the president and minister of justice via Twitter. The latter could not have skipped this because she spends most of her office hours on Twitter advocating for gay rights," Isaaks said.

Isaacs said president Hage Geingob should realise athletes' dreams are also valid.

"We can't just be subject to watching Champions League on Saturday. We also want to be involved. Sports must be taken seriously in this country," he added.

Khama Nakaduungileh, representing the Windhoek Super League, said the reason for the low turnout was due to the covid-19 restrictions.

"We are not allowed to be more than 50 people so we are as small as we can be. We organised this thing through social media, and decided that not everyone is supposed to come, only a few coaches and representatives from different sport codes," he said.

Nakaduungileh said they are protesting because they are not satisfied with the fact that other contact activities are not prohibited.

"We are not happy with the fact that our sports must be stopped while the bars, churches and schools, where vulnerable people are, are still continuing, while young people who are less vulnerable are not allowed to engage in their sport, which is their livelihood," he said.

Nakaduungileh also questioned the cancelling of contact sports while 50 people are prohibited to go spectate contact sports.

Isaaks said they have another strategy in mind to present the petition, which includes getting signatures before attempting to protest again.

Isaaks said he notified the relevant authority (the police) on Monday and on Tuesday when changes were made to the date, and handed in the required documents to them.

The public relations officer in the Ministry of Justice, Simon Idipo told The Namibian that he did see the poster of the scheduled march taking place but was not notified about the petition, nor did the ministry receive it. This was confirmed by the minister's personal assistant, Fazilla Kakombo.

Idipo said he is not sure whether Isaaks tagged the minister and the president on social media.

"Furthermore, the minister has her own personal social media account, only if the people tagged the ministry would we have been notified," he said.

The petition was addressed to the Office of the President, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Youth, Sport and National Services as well as parliament.