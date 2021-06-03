Namibia: Omaruru Residents Venture On Cemetery Clean-Up Campaign

The Omaruru community has come together to clean the Omaruru town cemeteries as a way of giving back to the community.

According to the clean up campaign organiser, Prince Tjinotjiua, they are cleaning all the cemeteries in town.

"We started on 1 May, and we do the clean up every Saturday. We do not have support from the Omaruru municipality, we have assistance from a few companies and individuals," Tjinotjiua said.

He called on the Omaruru community to come out and help them clean the cemeteries as the grass is growing too tall and he fears their loved ones who have been laid to rest there might be forgotten.

"So we are asking anyone who has a family or friend buried at any cemetery in Omaruru to volunteer or contribute to our cleaning initiative," he said.