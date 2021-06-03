Malawi: Fire Guts Down Male Hostel At St Luke's College of Nursing

3 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

An enormous fire, whose cause is not yet known, has razed one of the male hostels at St. Luke's College of Nursing in Malawi's former capital.

The institution, authorities said, has not experienced an accident of such a magnitude since its establishment in 1972.

The fire, according to one student, was first spotted at around 1:15 in the afternoon when most of them were away from the boarding area.

"Most of us were either in the library or classrooms and so it was too late for us to save the situation when we reached there. I do not sleep in that hostel, but I know my friends have lost a lot of valuables," said the student who refused to be named, saying it was against the college's principle for students to grant interviews to the press.

When quizzed on whether some students indulged in hostel cooking, he said: "I cannot comment on that. But, yes, you cannot afford buying meals from the cafeteria throughout the semester."

College Principal, Maxwell Pangani, told the media Thursday morning that they called in fire fighters immediately before the inferno could gut nearby buildings.

"Fire fighters from the Zomba City Council fire department came to the scene and managed to put out the fire," said Pangani.

According to Pangani, mattresses and clothes as well as personal computers belonging to the students have been lost to the inferno.

"We're yet to establish the exact cost of damage that has been done. But we will do so soon," said Pangani.

St Luke's College of Nursing and Midwifery was established in 1972, and its goal on inception was to train nurses for its hospital and health centres, but today, due to the national demands and trends of development, both its mission and goal have changed.

The initial enrolment at the college was as low as 6 per annum, but recently it has grown gradually to over 150 in 2017 and, subsequently, this has also seen an increase in numbers for both academic and administrative staff.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.