Malawi: Four More Become Millionaires in 'Airtel Yabeba' Promotion Second Draw

Leading mobile technology company, Airtel Malawi, announced four more millionaires in its Airtel Yabeba promotion during a second draw made in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Zebron Chaponda and Ronace Kambwera from Blantyre and Mzuzu respectively, as well as Margret Levinson and Lonjezo Chikuse--both from Lilongwe--won K1 million each.

250 other lucky customers got K10 000 each in consolation prizes; but, according to Airtel, they also qualify for the grand prize of K5 million.

Speaking after the draw, Airtel Malawi acting sales and distribution manager, Misheck Kavuta, said they were excited that people from all the regions were benefitting from the promotion.

According to Kavuta, since the inception of the promotion the network company has been registering more new customers.

"It feels great that we have made the first four millionaires in the promotion today, we are also excited that we are getting new customers each passing day since the promotion started.

"Considering that our customer base is still increasing, we have introduced a new number range that starts with 098 on top of the usual number range that starts with 099," said Kavuta.

He further said 'Airtel Yabeba' is a consumer promotion designed to reward customers after hitting 5 million subscribers in December last year.

One of the winners, Zebron Chaponda, said he was so happy for being one of the winners as he never expected to win such a huge amount, adding he will venture into business.

In his remarks, acting director of operations at the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Lawrence Chikoko, said it was good that Airtel Malawi decided to give back to its customers through the promotion and emphasized the board will make sure that all the deserving winners have gotten their prizes.

Chikoko said all the big prizes in the promotion including the one Million Kwacha Prize and the 5 Million Kwacha prize can make the difference in someone's life.

In last week's draw, Airtel also unveiled four winners including a Form 2 student at Likuni Girls Secondary School Esmy Jeliyamu, a farmer from Mulanje Lute Alberto, a businessman from Bangwe Charles Justin and Smith Josia from Mvera in Dowa district.

The promotion which started on 13 May and is expected to end on August 15 2021.