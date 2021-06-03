Tanzania: State Shrugs Off Lack of Toilets Claim

3 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Massato Massato

THE government yesterday dismissed as unfounded claims that there are no public toilets in Unguja and Pemba islands.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Governments and Special Departments Masoud Ali Mohammed told the House of Representatives here that town and municipal authorities have public toilets, which however, might be insufficient for the rapidly growing population.

He said Chake Chake Town Council have public toilets at Tibirinzi area, while for Mkoani, the toilets are at the port area, near the bus stand.

The minister further said Wete council has 12 toilets at Wete market. Minister Masoud was answering a question by Kojani Representative Hassan Hamad Omar, who wanted to know when the government will construct public toilet in Pemba towns for hundreds of visitors.

The legislator charged that despite Unguja and Pemba islands receiving visitors from various parts of the world, they have no public toilets, subjecting the visitors to unnecessary inconveniences.

The minister, however, conceded the shortage of toilets, assuring that the government will continue investing in the construction of public toilets in various areas of the country in efforts to enhance environmental cleanness.

