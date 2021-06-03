Kenya: From Shadow of Virus Arises Flying Kenyan Runners

Judging by the performances of our athletes last week, it seemingly looks as if the coronavirus pandemic was the test they needed to take their performances to the next level.

This is not to diminish the devastating impact of the virus on the sporting world, much more the entire globe.

However, it is quite impressive to see our ladies and gentlemen cement Kenya's status as world beaters in athletics regardless of the prevailing, strenuous circumstances.

Timothy Cheruiyot, Faith Kipyegon, Norah Jeruto, Wycliffe Kinyamal and Ferguson Rotich ensured that the Kenyan national anthem would reverberate around the globe as they reigned supreme in their respective races at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha, Qatar.

Indeed, it is never a proper Diamond League without the presence of Kenyans; the previous legs in Ostrava and Gateshead passed silently without notice.

The icing on the cake was the emergence and performance of 21-year old Beatrice Chebet, who stormed to victory in the 3,000m women's race ahead of a star-studded line-up that included our very own Hellen Obiri.

Chebet's performance is a perfect script for a fairytale -- a story of an underdog and an unknown emerging from the shadows to snatch the limelight from the pre-race favourites.

As athletics fans, we can look forward to more jubilant times in the future if she keeps up. On Tuesday, she again won in Montreuil, France in style.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That Cheruiyot, Kipyegon, Kinyamal and Jeruto posted world leading times this season was a justified bonus for the hard work that Kenyans continue to exert in their training.

Concurrently, Athletics Kenya were holding pre-trials for the Tokyo Olympics at the Nyayo Stadium where various invited athletes staked their claims for trial berths and spots in the upcoming African Athletics Championships in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was another moment to savour as Elias Ngeny emerged to shatter Kinyamal's world leading time in 800m, set a few hours earlier in Doha, when he clocked 1:43.84 to win the men's 800m.

Here we were, witnessing the birth of a new star in the 800m. As an athletics fan, I couldn't be any prouder.

Another highlight of the pre-trials was the impressive performance of the 4x400m men's relay team that clocked 3:05.04 to enhance their chances of making it to the Tokyo Olympics.

With more international and local competitions on the horizon, I can't help but lick my lips -- as I am sure every other fan is -- in anticipation of more memorable performances on the track and field.

barnabakorir@yahoo.com