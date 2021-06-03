Kenya: Bungoma Hospital's Sh239m Maternity Wing Nearing Completion

3 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

Bungoma County is putting final touches to a Sh239 million 300-bed capacity maternity wing at its referral hospital.

The county administration has battled accusations of lack of proper facilities for mothers to deliver.

County referral hospital medical superintendent David Wanikina said the hospital, which receives an estimated 600 would-be mothers every month, needed a bigger facility.

"Besides the 600 women looking to deliver every month, we have over 80 newborns every day requiring neonatal services, which will now be available in the new facility," said Dr Wanikina.

The health official said the facility is currently experiencing congestion in the wards.

Newborn unit

"We usually have delays in theatre because of lack of space. The new facility is going to provide at least three operating spaces," he said.

Dr Wanikina revealed that the county has already sent doctors to study neonatology and paediatrics, and that there will be more medical officers in the new wing.

The county, he said, was also setting up a Sh10 million blood bank, which would be completed in seven month.

Rosemary Mututa, a nurse at the newborn unit said pre-term babies will now enjoy better services.

"The newborn unit has been given a full floor with about 60 beds that will go a long way in addressing the congestion and providing quality service," she said.

