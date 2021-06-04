Nigeria Filled With Bitterness and Sadness, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria is dripping with bitterness and sadness.

This, he argued, is contrary to what God destined the country to be.

According to him, God has created Nigeria to be a land flowing with milk and honey.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the unveiling of a book authored by Femmy Carrena in his honour and titled "The Man, The General, The President".

The book was reviewed by emeritus Prof. Michael Abiola Omolewa, a former Chairperson of UNESCO, and the review was read at the event by Ndidi Amaka - Okafor.

Obasanjo noted that Nigeria has been destined to lead the black race, but "failure of leadership" has impeded the country from taking its place in the comity of developed nations.

To put Nigeria on the right path, the former President said education must take the forefront.

According to him, over 14 million out-of-school children must be returned to school.

He said, "My prayer is that all of us particularly in this country and now is that we will have something to contribute to make this country to the making of what God has created it to be; a land flowing with milk and honey.

"Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness. That is not what God wants this country to be.

"We must change the narrative. We must talk to ourselves in the civilized language.

"Anywhere you go in this country that you will not see a genius in any section of the country.

"So, for what reason should we look down on ourselves or others except we are not human beings."

Daily Trust reports that the book was facilitated by Dr Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, the Vice Chairman/CEO SIFAX Group Limited and was donated to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) and all federal tertiary institutions nationwide.