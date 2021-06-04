Tanzania: Diamond Never Spends in My House - Zari

Even though Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz occasionally allows baby mama Zari Hassan to sleep in his house in Dar-es-Salaam, the vice-versa is not true.

It is none other than socialite Zari who's confirmed this.

She says she's never allowed the Waah hitmaker to spend at her his house in South Africa since she started her relationship with current base Dark Stallion.

The mother of five who's been in Tanzania this entire week after signing an endorsement deal with Softcare sanitary towel manufacturer was responding to claims of last month when Diamond pitched camp in South Africa for an entire month.

Interestingly media reports suggest Zari spent the night at Diamond's place during his stay in Tanzania.

The popular musician traveled to South Africa to finalize his next studio album release and would occasionally passed by Zari's house to check on their two kids Princess Tiffah and Nillian.

During these visits to Zari's house, the one-time lovers appeared to bond and enjoy each other's company alongside their kids, as witnessed in videos and pictures shared on social media.

Some netizens were quick to conclude that Diamond had been spending his nights at Zaris' house down south despite the fact that she is dating Dark Stallion.

The socialite has however cleared the air stating that never happened.

"From day one I had told him (Dark Stallion) that the father of my kids will be in town and he was going to spend time with the kids. It was Ramadhan and Diamond would call and say there are no people to cook for them, so I let my husband know and he did not have a problem. He wasn't insecure when he heard Diamond was coming. Diamond was not sleeping in my house, he would come and leave later," Zari explained to Wasafi FM.

Asked on whether the two gentlemen met during Diamond's visits, she said;

"They've never met. Diamond was only there to see his kids and I would cook for them occasionally because they were fasting. He (Dark Stallion) respected that and didn't have issues."

Zari dumped Diamond on February 14, 2018, citing infidelity and disrespect after the duo dated for four years.

She would later accuse him of being a deadbeat father but the two resolved their differences and co-parenting has never been better.