Nigeria: Buhari Bows Out As Niger Basin Authority Chair

"It is pertinent to note that there are some on-going programmes like: support to Ground Water Management in Niger Basin (AGES), project II to strengthen NBA and its Member Countries' technical capacity and human resources for improving trans-boundary groundwater resource management in the Niger Basin, " he said.

He listed other on-going programmes to include the Integrated Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in Niger Basin financed by the AfDB, GEF, KFW and NBA Member Countries to improve the resilience of the Niger River ecosystems and populations through a sustainable management of natural resources.

The Nigerian leader explained that the climate change programme will cover the nine NBA member-countries- Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

"Distinguished delegates, it should be noted, to our collective delight that these achievements were only possible with your active support.

"It is also my pleasure to tell this meeting that there is an improvement in our organization's financial status as member countries are striving hard to pay their annual contributions in a timely manner," he said.

The President also commended all member countries for their unflinching efforts towards contributing to the construction of a befitting Headquarters for the NBA, noting with appreciation the commitments made so far.

On behalf of member countries, President Buhari while thanking the outgoing Executive Secretary, Mr. Abderahim Bireme Hamid, for serving the Authority noted that the 12th Summit is expected to appoint a new Executive Secretary and a Chairman.

"At this Summit, my tenure as the Chairman Summit of Heads of State and Government of our common institution comes to an end as I will hand over to a new Chairman.

"I urge you to extend maximum cooperation to the new Chairman for continued smooth running of our Institution," he said.

President Buhari also congratulated President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of NBA.

In his closing address at the summit, President Buhari said the Institution had "the utmost confidence" in President Kabore's ability to steer the affairs of the Niger Basin Authority for the next two years.

"Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure", the President said.

He also congratulated member states of NBA for a job well done, calling on them to continue to muster the needed political will and courage to implement the far-reaching decisions agreed at the Summit.

The President also expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to leaders and member-countries who attended the Summit as well as their "unwavering support and cooperation during my five year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Authority."