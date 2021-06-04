Nigeria: Religion, Ethnicity Making Nigeria Weak, Ganduje Cries Out

"Members of the media, you must hold it that Nigeria must be one. Be convinced that Nigeria must be one. And any elements of deviations by members of the society must not be allowed to grow. We know leaders can be faulty, they are indispensable but whether they are good or bad, there must be leaders because there can't be vacuum," Governor Ganduje said while urging Nigerians to understand that nobody is perfect.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba commended the Governor for transforming the state into a modern city, noting that some facilities he saw abroad were now being replicated in the state.

"When I was in London hospital, there was an area that when you seat down there you won't want to die and I didn't die. And so the government made the cancer centre roof a concrete area where the cancer patients can relax. We saw similar infrastructure during the tour here in Kano.

The hospitals are well equipped. Same with the Pediatrics hospital where you children in the incubators, special incubators. The governor here is working, he is serving the people. We have a cliche in journalism - facts are sacred ... What I'm saying about the administration of Ganduje are factual, they are there for all to see. The governor has so performed that we hope he serves Nigeria at higher level," he said among other tributes he paid to Ganduje. Osoba, himself an icon in the journalism profession was highly commended by all for always identifying with the media industry. He was the chairman of the 2021 convention and he stayed throughout the three day event, staying in the same hotel with the journalists, eating in the same restaurant with them and generally fraternizing more with the people he proudly called 'younger colleagues.'

Earlier, the President of the Guild of Editors, NGE, Mustapha Isa commended the Governor for his giant strides in the state, ranging from infrastructure, health, education, road network and skill acquisition center among others.

In her remarks, the President Nigerian Association of Women Journalist, NAWOJ, Ladi Bala hailed the Governor for his gender sensitive posture, paying glowing tribute to the state that boasts up to 12 female permanent secretaries in Ganduje's administration. administration which has other key offices women were occupying.