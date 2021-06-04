Kenya: NOC-K Weigh Options After Kurume Withdrawal

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is exploring possibilities of having Team Kenya's Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp in Mombasa after Kurume City in Japan withdrew.

NOC-K acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku disclosed that moving to Mombasa will be informed by the kind of facilities the coastal city has and whether Covid-19 protocols will be enforced with ease.

"We are making alternative arrangements for the team to prepare adequately, and in consideration of the period of stay guidelines from the organisers," Mutuku said. "We shall have to be on top in terms of managing our athletes' exposure."

Mutuku said consultations have started with the technical benches of the qualified teams, to re-work the activity schedules of the teams to achieve the best results under the current circumstances.

"We shall strictly hold the training camp under Tokyo Olympics Covid-19 protocol," Mutuku explained adding that the Ministry of Sports is working on how Team Kenya will get their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Kurume City, in a communique to NOC-K on Tuesday, withdrew from hosting the team for the Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp owing to Covid-19 challenges.

The first batch of Team Kenya was due to leave the country on July 7 ahead of the Games that will be held July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital.

The communique disclosed that Covid-19 infections had rapidly spread in the city since mid-April and the situation has been recognised as critical.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The number of positive cases per 100,000 people had risen several times to the numbers in Tokyo and Osaka.

"In addition, the nationwide spread of infection did not subside even in May, and in Fukuoka Prefecture the number of new infections and the number of hospitalised patients both have reached a record high," said the communique.

Furthermore, the communique stated that the sports facilities that were scheduled to be used for the pre-Games training camps are being utilised as vaccination venues.

Mutuku said Kenya had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kurume City, who were to host Team Kenya for 12 days.

"It entailed full sponsorship for their stay, including accommodation, local travel in Japan, training venues and meals for the entire delegation," said Mutuku.

All qualified teams except middle and long distance runners and swimmers were scheduled to travel starting July 7 for the pre-Games camp to acclimatise.

Men and women's rugby sevens teams, Shujaa and Lionesses, national women's volleyball team, Malkia strikers, and the national boxing team, Hit Squad would have been the first to leave for Kurume.