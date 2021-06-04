Kenya: Nation Classic Golf Series is Back

The Nation Classic golf series, one of the longest running golf series whose 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is back in Kenya's golfing calendar, with the first leg of this year's edition set for this Saturday at nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club in Uasin Gishu County.

This weekend's tournament, which had earlier been scheduled for April, but was postponed following the suspension of sporting activities due to third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, is one of the many activities Nation Media Group will be involved in North Rift region this weekend.

For a start, a team of senior executives led by NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama were due to have a series of business meetings with among others, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, while the "North Rift Trade Vist", included a meeting with Rivatex East Africa MD Prof Thomas Kipkurgat, and former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui.

NMG will Friday donate text books to Kipkorosyo Primary School in Chagaiya Sub location, Tarakwa Ward within Uasin Gishu County, as part of its social corporate responsibility. Winding up the day's activities will be tree-planting exercise to coincide with the World Environment Day. The trees were donated by Tanui.

Saturday's golf tournament has attracted a field of 119 drawn from most of the clubs in the North Rift region and as far away as Kakamega, and Nyahururu.

NMG Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka said the company had decided to have at least a few events this year following the cancellation of the series last year.

Machoka said NMG has not only supported the Classic for many years, but also other golf events in the country, because it is part of the company's support to the development of the sport of golf in the country.

"The Nation Classic golf series is important for us as a company because it not only forms part of our Corporate Social responsibility but also we feel that we have a role to play in the development of the game of golf in the country. It also gives us an opportunity to interact and appreciate our clients and business associates for their continued support," said Machoka.

Those drawn to battle it out for a number of prizes includes Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, John Barorot, Aaron Kitur, club professional Andrew Chelogoi, Evans Manono, leading lady golfer Esther Chumo, Kitale Golf Club's Stephen Malakwen and Philip Shiharsy, Nyahururu's Musa Koskei and Nandi Bears Club's Elly Barno.

Elsewhere, Vet Lab Sports Club returns to action with Kabete Ladies Invitation, a popular event at Vet Lab where among the leading lady golfers drawn include USA based Serah Khanyereri, home players Mercy Nyanchama, Rachel Ndei and Agnes Nyakio, Royal Nairobi's Ashley Awuor and Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Sarah Hoare.

Meanwhile on Friday afternoon Karen Country Club will host the Architectural Association of Kenya golf tournament which has attracted a good entry.