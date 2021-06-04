Kenyatta Appoints 34 Judges, Leaves Out George Odunga, Joel Ngugi

3 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 34 judges leaving out six judges among them justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga who sat in a bench that declared the push to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

The move is likely to spark a row which Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and activists who have maintained that the President's role is minimal, that of confirming the list as forwarded by the Commission.

Others left out are High Court judges Weldon Korir and Aggrey Muchelule.

While rejecting the list in 2019, President Kenyatta cited integrity issues among some judges.

The commission completed the recruitment of the judges between July and August 2019 and forwarded the list to President Kenyatta for appointment.

The list included 11 judges destined for the Court of Appeal, 20 judges to the Environment and Land Court and 10 judges to the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Several petitions

One of the judges, Harrison Okeche, died in a road accident last year.

Several petitions were filed in a bid to compel President Kenyatta to appoint the judges.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.