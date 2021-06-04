Kenyatta Appoints 34 Judges, Leaves Out George Odunga, Joel Ngugi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 34 judges leaving out six judges among them justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga who sat in a bench that declared the push to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

The move is likely to spark a row which Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and activists who have maintained that the President's role is minimal, that of confirming the list as forwarded by the Commission.

Others left out are High Court judges Weldon Korir and Aggrey Muchelule.

While rejecting the list in 2019, President Kenyatta cited integrity issues among some judges.

The commission completed the recruitment of the judges between July and August 2019 and forwarded the list to President Kenyatta for appointment.

The list included 11 judges destined for the Court of Appeal, 20 judges to the Environment and Land Court and 10 judges to the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Several petitions

One of the judges, Harrison Okeche, died in a road accident last year.

Several petitions were filed in a bid to compel President Kenyatta to appoint the judges.