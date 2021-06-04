Nigeria: CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme Benefits Over 3 Million Farmers

CBN, he said, shall continue to sustain its interventions in the critical sectors of the economy, particularly in Agriculture, Manufacturing, MSMEs, Infrastructure, Creative Industry, Health etc; to stimulate robust economic growth and development of the country.

He said the apex bank was collaborating with the fiscal authority to improve the investment climate towards attracting Foreign Direct Investment ( FDI),knowing that infrastructure was one of the major keys to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria, hence the establishment of the N15trillion Infrastructure Corporation ( InfraCorp) to help in fixing the challenges in Nigeria's infrastructure.

He , however, assured the public that CBN would sustain efforts towards ensuring availability of Clean Naira Notes ,but urged Nigerians to see Naira as their critical symbol of national identity.

"Respect and keep it clean. Do not counterfeit, hawk ,spray or mutilate the Naira," he said.