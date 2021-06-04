Nigeria: CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme Benefits Over 3 Million Farmers

3 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

CBN, he said, shall continue to sustain its interventions in the critical sectors of the economy, particularly in Agriculture, Manufacturing, MSMEs, Infrastructure, Creative Industry, Health etc; to stimulate robust economic growth and development of the country.

He said the apex bank was collaborating with the fiscal authority to improve the investment climate towards attracting Foreign Direct Investment ( FDI),knowing that infrastructure was one of the major keys to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria, hence the establishment of the N15trillion Infrastructure Corporation ( InfraCorp) to help in fixing the challenges in Nigeria's infrastructure.

He , however, assured the public that CBN would sustain efforts towards ensuring availability of Clean Naira Notes ,but urged Nigerians to see Naira as their critical symbol of national identity.

"Respect and keep it clean. Do not counterfeit, hawk ,spray or mutilate the Naira," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.