Tanzania: Quality Coaches Needed for Inter-School Games

4 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

WHISTLE will be blown on June 7th this year in Mtwara region, when the inter-primary (UMITASHUMTA) and intersecondary schools (UMISSETA) games will set off, once again signifying the government's commitment to develop sports in the country.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to officially open the games. Of course, colourful extravaganza and parades are expected to be staged by teams from different zones in Mainland and Zanzibar lined up for the competition. It promises to be yet another successful event.

In the games, young athletes will be fighting their hearts out to win top positions, which will guarantee them chance to represent the country in the East Africa inter secondary schools games later this year. The games are used to test the young athletes to the limit as well as an epicentre for various teams to get new players.

And, the presence of officials of various sports associations, clubs, national team coaches, officials from army teams and police force is definitely much anticipated and this will be a toast of the event.

In fact, the games will open doors for a new generation of music artists as this year's edition has been upgraded, opening opportunities for choir and dancing groups to showcase their talents. Inter-school games were all that the stakeholders were longing for in a bid to improve sports standard in the country.

Apparently, the government deserved kudos for responding well to the outcry by reinstating the games way back in 2009 after eight year hiatus.

And, since the re-instruction, the event has been growing strong year after year, which suggests that the desirable results, that of reinstating sports at school level, will certainly bear fruits.

The level of competitiveness, new talent, overall interest by all and sundry multiplied by the sixth phase government's goodwill to give youth their much cherished vocation has the trademarks of success.

However, despite positive tendency towards a change of direction and efforts to get the best from the games, there were some hiccups in the previous editions that should be dealt with immediately.

The problem seems to be on lack of coaching skills. Councils in the country should set aside funds for training sports coaches in schools and this will enable the annual games being conducted more scientifically.

The games' re-introduction should be made meaningful and sports associations should fully utilise the opportunity to improve sports in the country.

