Nigeria: 18 Die of Covid-19 Complications in Nigeria As Cases Rise Again

Nigeria has seen a spike in COVID-19 daily infections and deaths twice this week.

Eighteen people died in Nigeria on Thursday as a result of COVID-19 complications, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.

The new fatality figure raised the death toll to 2, 117 in total, the agency said on its official twitter handle.

Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, recorded 105 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours raising the total tally on Thursday to 122.

According to the NCDC update, Nigeria's infection total is now 166, 682 so far.

Thursday's fatality and infection tally are significantly higher than the zero deaths and 17 cases recorded a day earlier, indicating another daily spike in infections this week.

Nigeria recorded 28 deaths and 203 new cases on Monday, after about four weeks of daily infection figures averaging below 100 per day.

Lagos

With 105 out of the 122 new cases in the last 24 hours, Lagos has further extended its lead as Nigeria's most impacted city.

Now with a total of 59, 057 infections, Lagos has more than a third of the total infection in the entire country.

About 439 deaths have been recorded while nearly 57, 000 infected persons have recovered after treatment in the city of over 20 million people.

Breakdown

Five states contributed to the 122 infections recorded on Thursday. They are Lagos - 105, Imo-4, Kaduna-4, Akwa Ibom-3, FCT-2, Delta-1, Rivers-1, Oyo-1, Ekiti-1.

According to the NCDC data, there was a significant increase in recoveries as 5, 586 persons were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours.

A total of 156, 935 people have now been discharged since the disease began spreading in the country.

Nigeria has tested 2, 113, 061 samples out of its over 200 million population.