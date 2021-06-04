Rwanda: Rubavu Hospital Returns to Full Operation After Tremors Subside

3 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

Rubavu District Hospital has fully reopened after over a week that saw most of its medical services suspended due to earthquakes, which followed the eruption of Nyiragongo Volcano that happened close to a fortnight back.

At least five medical services at Rubavu Hospital, including surgery, neonatology, internal medicine and Covid-19 treatment, had been moved to other hospitals in Musanze and Nyabihu districts and Kigali City.

Maternity services were relocated to nearby Rugerero Health Centre in Rubavu District.

Only emergency services remained at the hospital.

Rubavu is coming back to life as the earthquakes have subsided, according to officials.

"The hospital has reopened all its services. People are already coming for different services," Oreste Tuganeyezu, the Director-General of Rubavu District Hospital, told The New Times on Thursday afternoon.

He added that patients who had been moved to other hospitals will remain there until they are discharged.

The resumption of medical services comes as the border district of Rubavu is recovering from the tremors that ravaged people's properties and public infrastructure.

A number of medical and other services had been suspended when the district recorded heavy tremors of up to 5.3 magnitude.

The magnitude of earthquakes recorded in the last three days in the district scaled down and ranges between 1.8 and 4 on the Richter scale, according to data from Rwanda Seismic Monitor.

Other services, including the market, have also since reopened.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.