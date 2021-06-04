Rwanda: Rubavu Hospital Returns to Full Operation After Tremors Subside

Rubavu District Hospital has fully reopened after over a week that saw most of its medical services suspended due to earthquakes, which followed the eruption of Nyiragongo Volcano that happened close to a fortnight back.

At least five medical services at Rubavu Hospital, including surgery, neonatology, internal medicine and Covid-19 treatment, had been moved to other hospitals in Musanze and Nyabihu districts and Kigali City.

Maternity services were relocated to nearby Rugerero Health Centre in Rubavu District.

Only emergency services remained at the hospital.

Rubavu is coming back to life as the earthquakes have subsided, according to officials.

"The hospital has reopened all its services. People are already coming for different services," Oreste Tuganeyezu, the Director-General of Rubavu District Hospital, told The New Times on Thursday afternoon.

He added that patients who had been moved to other hospitals will remain there until they are discharged.

The resumption of medical services comes as the border district of Rubavu is recovering from the tremors that ravaged people's properties and public infrastructure.

A number of medical and other services had been suspended when the district recorded heavy tremors of up to 5.3 magnitude.

The magnitude of earthquakes recorded in the last three days in the district scaled down and ranges between 1.8 and 4 on the Richter scale, according to data from Rwanda Seismic Monitor.

Other services, including the market, have also since reopened.