Rwanda/Central African Republic: Mashami to Use Two Teams in Central Africa Republic Friendly Tie

Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami says he will give most of the players some playing time when the national team plays the first of two friendly matches against Central Africa Republic on Friday afternoon at Amahoro Stadium.

The 40-year-old has a squad of 32 players in residential camp, eight of which are foreign-based players.

Amavubi will be gunning for a morale-boosting victory ahead of a hectic September schedule in which the team will play three international competitive matches.

Mashami told the media that he wants to give a chance to every player to impress and also give the coaches an opportunity to assess new players in the team.

"We called up some new players who will be given a chance to show us whether they are up to the task. But we also plan to use several players in a bid to assess them," Mashami said.

Amavubi's problem has been lack of enough goals and 24-year-old APR striker Yves Mugunga is one of the youngsters hoping to get a chance to impress.

The group campaign of next year's Qatar World Cup gets underway in September.

Rwanda was drawn in Group E alongside regional neighbours Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively.

Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Amavubi squad

Goalkeepers:

Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norway) and Fiacre NTWARI (Marine FC)

Defenders

Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports), Dennis Rukundo (Police, Uganda), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police), Eric Iradukunda (Police), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France)

Midfielders

Olivier Niyonzima (Apr), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports), Muhadjir Hakizimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

Forwards

Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police FC), Alain Kwitonda (Bugesera), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Onesmo Twizerimana (Musanze), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Yves Mugunga (APR), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Kevin Monnet Paquet (St Etienne, France) and Justin Mico (Police).