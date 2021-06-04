Nigeria: We've Used 98% of Covid-19 Vaccine in FCT - Minister

4 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has said his administration had used 98 per cent of the COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the territory.

Bello made the disclosure shortly after he took the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Abuja.

The jab was administered on him alongside the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, and the acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Mohammed Kawu.

He expressed delight over the reduction in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the FCT, and urged health workers to strive to ensure that residents were protected against the virus.

The minister admonished FCT residents to avail themselves of any opportunity that was brought forward to them to be vaccinated.

"Unless we get a substantial percentage of our population fully vaccinated we will not reach that level doctors or public health officials consider good enough to conclude the disease has been conquered.

"I appeal to all of you especially those of you in the health and human services secretariat to continue to work very hard and also continue to maintain all the facilities that have been established for the purpose of this pandemic.

"From March 11 to date when the FCT administration rolled out its vaccination programme against COVID-19, we have been able to vaccinate a substantial number of people.

"We have used up almost 98 per cent of the doses allocated to the FCTA during the last few days, those who got the first job have been taking their second one.

"And as you can see, by the grace of God, though we are testing massively huge numbers but the incidences of positive cases is very low," Bello said.

